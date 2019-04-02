Local lakes: Most Coos and Curry county lakes will be stocked with rainbow trout this week. Last week anglers reported good fishing in Empire, Bradley and Garrison lakes.
Two 20-inch rainbow trout were taken in the cove near the 12th Street boat launch on Garrison. The trout were caught by kayakers fishing corn flavored power Bait. Four more 20-inch plus trout were taken by four anglers fishing in two boats out on Garrison. They caught their trophies on a variety of Power Bait colors. Anglers are allowed to one trout over 20 inches out of their five fish daily limit. Anglers fishing some of the smaller dune lakes north of Coos Bay reported decent largemouth bass action. The smaller, shallow lakes are warming up and the bass are starting to get active.
Larger lakes like Tenmile and Eel Lake are still cool with lake temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Once the lake temperatures get into the high 50s, the bass will go into a pre-spawn mode.
Local rivers: Jim Carey from the Rogue Outdoor Store told me that they are starting to see a spring Chinook per day being caught on the lower Rogue River. Most of the salmon being caught have been on the lower six miles of the river. Anglers are fishing anchovies with or without a spinner blade. With rain in the forecast this week, Jim recommends a number 4 copper blade in front of your anchovy.
Anglers are still hooking winter steelhead on the south fork of the Coquille River. One driftboat reported going 8 for 11 just on bright fish for the day. We haven't heard of any striped bass being caught on the mainstem of the Coquille yet. Look for the stripers to start to spawn upriver soon.
Two spring Chinook were reported to be taken on the Umpqua River at Scottsburg last Saturday. The Umpqua's first shad should start to arrive sometime early this month. The best early fishing for them is usually in the Yellow Creek area, but during low river levels, the shad often stack up below Sawyer's Rapids.
Pacific Ocean, jetties and beaches: The weather cooperated last weekend and local charter boats and sport boats reported excellent rockfish and ling cod fishing along the South Coast. Local fish filleter Wes Nodine told us that the grade of rockfish and lingcod taken on the Miss Chief out of Bandon was awesome. The all depth rockfish season runs through April this year. May through September anglers are restricted to inside of 40 fathoms.
Jetty anglers in Winchester Bay and Coos Bay are still reporting good ling cod action. Most of the spawning ling cod will stick around until late April before moving out to deeper water. One visiting angler caught his limit of pink fin surf perch near Bandon's south jetty last week. He walked south along the beach until he found a school of fish. Don't forget this year's May Perch Derby hosted by Port O'Call in Old Town. Posters should be out this week and the signup sheet is now available.
Area shellfish: During last week's evening high tide, one couple caught 5 keeper size Dungeness crab from Webber's Pier in Bandon, and their family took 8 crab home. Crabbing was slow last weekend and with more rain in the forecast, look for crabbing to remain slow. Boaters in the lower portion of Coos Bay near Charleston reported decent crabbing last weekend.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.