COQUILLE — With a mission to build lasting partnership through its personalized financial solutions, First Community Credit Union is once again being recognized and celebrated by community members throughout the South Coast.
As one of the standout businesses in this year’s Best of the South Coast edition, President/CEO David Elmer said it’s been an honor to receive the recognition, especially during a time when it’s continuing its efforts to expand locally.
“The community has been so supportive of us — the city, the county, many of the people who are banking with us, but also just supportive of us building here and expanding in Coquille,” said Elmer. “Growth is great and it’s wonderful being part of an organization that is growing.”
Last November, the credit union began construction at its headquarters, located on 200 North Adams St., to help meet the needs of its expanding services.
The additional 17,000 square feet will house its new data center, its mortgage and lending department, electronic services and information technology. It will also feature room for its accounting department and space for employees to continue to develop and improve its mobile app.
With about 28 branches across Oregon, 300 employees statewide and 70 in Coquille, Elmer said the credit union will continue to work hard at always putting its customers first as well as its employees.
The overall project is being managed by the Ausland Group and more than a handful of local subcontractors have already been called in to assist during construction.
The new addition is expected to be completed by April 2020. The current facility is also undergoing a remodel and retrofit, which is to be completed by June 2021.