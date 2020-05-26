We got called to a address on Elk River Road for a burn pile that that had gotten away from the owner. If this had been a little later in the year things might not have been in our favor. If you plan on burning make sure of your surroundings and what the weather is doing and to keep checking to make sure it’s still legal to burn.
