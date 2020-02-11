Marlene F. Gorman - 86, formerly of Reedsport and Coos Bay, passed away in Eugene on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
