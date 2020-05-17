DOUGLAS COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT No. 2 NEWS AND INFORMATION 1400 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg, OR 97470 Phone (541) 673-5503 / Fax (541) 673-5505 www.dcfd.org
_____________________________________________________________________________________ Type of Incident: Structure Fire Date: 05-16-2020 Release Date: 05-17-2020 Contact: Battalion Chief’s Office Phone: 541-440-7637 (desk) 541-530-3605 (cell) E-Mail: jwaechter@dcfd.org
At 14:29 p.m. Saturday afternoon Douglas County Fire District No.2 and Winston-Dillard Fire District was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Circle Drive in the Green district. The first fire crew to arrive on scene determined that the fire was on the back of the house and performed a quick knock down of the fire.
Crews were able to knock down the majority of the fire with an initial attack using a single hose line. Fire crews spent time checking for extension of the fire into the attic space. Initially crews thought there was an active attic fire, but the smoke in the attic space was caused by smoke from the external fire entering the attic space by way of the eave vents. The homeowner was alerted to the fire by their family pet.
DCFD2 and WDFD responded to this incident with 4 fire engines and 1 command unit with a total of 10 personnel. Crews were unable to determine a cause of the fire. Crews were assisted by DCSO, Avista Gas, PP&L and Lookingglass Rural Fire District which responded to another emergency in Winston-Dillard’s area during the structure fire.
