BANDON - Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center welcomes Family Nurse Practitioner Amy Hinshaw who has joined the family of practitioners in the Southern Coos Hospital’s Multi-Specialty Clinic this past month.
She joins Family Nurse Practitioner Debra Guzman, Podiatrist Dr. Babak Baharloo, and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Shane Matsui in the SCH Multi-Specialty Clinic.
Hinshaw is originally from Illinois where she received her Associate of Science degree before moving to St. Louis, MO to receive her Bachelor's Degree and then her Master's of Science in Nursing - Family Nurse Practitioner degree.
She most recently provided patient care as a family nurse practitioner at Waterfall Clinic in North Bend. She provides care for all stages of life and is accustomed to serving patients with complex healthcare needs which include, diabetes management, asthma, COPD, hypertension and chronic pain management. She was the co-chair of the Quality Improvement Committee and a member of the Oregon Primary Care Association.
Hinshaw is now accepting new patients. For anyone wishing to make an appointment with Hinshaw, call the SCH Multi-Specialty Clinic at 541-329-0154.