BANDON — Maria Perry says a new partnership between Bandon Dunes and the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute may have saved her career.
Perry was one of the first two recipients of a scholarship provided by Bandon Dunes for students at OCCI through an externship program at the resort.
Perry, who grew up in Sweet Home, was a student at OCCI on the Southwestern Oregon Community College campus when she ran out of money. There was a real chance she wouldn’t be able to complete school.
She had been working in the kitchens at Bandon Dunes for a couple of years when Executive Chef Don McCradic told her about the new program.
She applied and received the scholarship, which pays for the final two terms of an OCCI student’s education — Perry will graduate this summer.
“This scholarship was a real life-changer for me,” she said. “I plan to spend a lot of years here. I’m a line cook now. My goal is to keep moving forward.”
LeeAnn Remy, the resort’s director of community relations, said the externship program falls in line with the tradition of supporting education by Bandon Dunes owner Mike Keiser, who has funded numerous scholarships for local students as well as been a big supporter of the Evans Scholar program for caddies.
“We hope to grow (the program),” she said. “I think Mr. Keiser will support it.”
The scholarship pays about $8,400 for OCCI tuition and comes with an added benefit.
“It’s great for the students,” she said. “Not only do they get the scholarship, but they are a paid employee at Bandon Dunes.”
The practical experience is a huge part of the program, McCradic said.
“Our goal is to give culinary students real-life experience,” he said. “It’s a busy place with four restaurants.”
Perry said that experience has been great.
“Every day I get to learn more,” she said. “I get to work with awesome chefs here.
“It’s a great place to start and learn what it’s like to work in a professional kitchen. It’s real-life experience. Going to culinary school provides me all these technical skills. Here I apply them every day.”
As Perry’s skills have grown, so have her opportunities in the kitchen.
“When I started, I was in charge of the sandwich special,” she said. “To go from making sandwich and fries to making a $50 entrée is incredible.”
Perry describes herself as a savory cooker.
“I really enjoy putting together bold flavors people will enjoy,” she said.
Even without the scholarship, Perry said she owes a lot to Bandon Dunes.
“I don’t think I could have better bosses,” she said. “Don has been a big figure in my life since I started here.”
Perry also met her husband, Davis, at the resort.
“I was making lunch and he was a dishwasher,” she said.
Both of the first externs plan to stay on at Bandon Dunes, which is music to the ears of McCradic and Remy.
“Our hope is the retention part of it,” Remy said.
“We like it when people who want to stay are interested in it,” McCradic added.
The popularity of the program is likely to grow. The first year there were four applicants. For the next externship, which starts in the fall, there are 22.
Perry is excited about the future of the program.
“I know how much it did for me,” she said. “The Keiser family, the opportunities they provide are incredible.”