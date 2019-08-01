A memorial Mass will be held for longtime Bandon resident, Etta Lorraine Green at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug.14,at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bandon. Inurnment will follow at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.
Lorraine was born March 7, 1931 in Dresden, Kan., the daughter of Everett and Rosa Foltin. She died July 21, 2019 in Bandon at her home, with her loving family at her side.
Lorraine married Bernard Green July 4, 1947. He preceded her in death in November 1977.
She was a life-long and very active member of the church.
She is survived by her children, Rose, David and Donald; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
