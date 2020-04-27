From: Amanda Linares
Sent: Thursday, April 23, 2020 10:17 AM
To: Jillian Ward <worldnews1@countrymedia.net>
Subject: FW: Newspaper announcement
From: Amanda Linares
Sent: Tuesday, April 21, 2020 5:21 PM
To: Amanda Carlton <worldaddirector@countrymedia.net>
Subject: Fwd: Newspaper announcement
________________________________________
From: Jennifer Daniels <jenniferdaniels101@gmail.com>
Sent: Tuesday, April 21, 2020 5:17 PM
To: Amanda Linares
Subject: Fwd: Newspaper announcement
ATT: Amanda
Hello, I spoke with you a couple months ago about putting my daughters engagement in the newspaper. Here is what we would like in the newspaper and the attached photo. We really don't want to cut down the information so please give me a price that includes all of the article.
Thank you,
Jennifer Daniels
541-286-0213
Jason and Jennifer Hurtado Daniels of Philomath announce the engagement of their daughter, Eleanor Julia, to Jacob Dylan McAvoy, son of Daniel and Patricia McAvoy of Coos Bay. Eleanor is the granddaughter of Paul (late) and Leslyn Danielson of North Bend. Eleanor is a 2015 graduate of Philomath High School, 2018 graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. from Oregon State University, 2019 graduated cum laude from Oregon Health Science University with a B.S. in Nursing. Jacob is a 2013 Valedictorian graduate of Marshfield High School, 2017 graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. from Oregon Institute of Technology, 2019 graduated with an Academic Excellence Award from Pacific University with a M.S. in Physician Assistant Studies. The couple plans to wed later this year.
