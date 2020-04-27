Engagement
Stevi Sayler

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

From: Amanda Linares

Sent: Thursday, April 23, 2020 10:17 AM

To: Jillian Ward <worldnews1@countrymedia.net>

Subject: FW: Newspaper announcement

From: Amanda Linares

Sent: Tuesday, April 21, 2020 5:21 PM

To: Amanda Carlton <worldaddirector@countrymedia.net>

Subject: Fwd: Newspaper announcement

Get Outlook for iOS

________________________________________

From: Jennifer Daniels <jenniferdaniels101@gmail.com>

Sent: Tuesday, April 21, 2020 5:17 PM

To: Amanda Linares

Subject: Fwd: Newspaper announcement

ATT: Amanda

Hello, I spoke with you a couple months ago about putting my daughters engagement in the newspaper. Here is what we would like in the newspaper and the attached photo. We really don't want to cut down the information so please give me a price that includes all of the article.

Thank you,

Jennifer Daniels

541-286-0213

Jason and Jennifer Hurtado Daniels of Philomath announce the engagement of their daughter, Eleanor Julia, to Jacob Dylan McAvoy, son of Daniel and Patricia McAvoy of Coos Bay. Eleanor is the granddaughter of Paul (late) and Leslyn Danielson of North Bend. Eleanor is a 2015 graduate of Philomath High School, 2018 graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. from Oregon State University, 2019 graduated cum laude from Oregon Health Science University with a B.S. in Nursing. Jacob is a 2013 Valedictorian graduate of Marshfield High School, 2017 graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. from Oregon Institute of Technology, 2019 graduated with an Academic Excellence Award from Pacific University with a M.S. in Physician Assistant Studies. The couple plans to wed later this year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters



Load comments