REEDSPORT -- Here's how good the elk burger at Harbor Light restaurant is -- when I got done with the burger, there were a couple of spoonfuls of toppings (grilled onions, bacon and mushrooms) left over, so I scooped them up. I could have made a meal out of those toppings.
The toppings!
And the elk had such great flavor.
It would be hard not to be a huge fan of this burger: 1/3-pound of USDA elk, all the wonderful toppings and a delicious bun. I ordered it well done, so it took a few minutes longer than normal to get, but it was worth it.
John and I have been spending a little more time in the north part of Coos County and western Douglas County lately, but that has been by design on my part. I've had a few more job duties dealing with the Umpqua Post, and this helps me do two things at once.
And if you've ever wanted to try out some of the hidden gems on this part of the coast, this is the perfect time of year now that the huge summer crowds have gone away.
John and I have been talking about Harbor Light since we started putting together our list for the next few months. Monday was a perfect day for it, in more ways that one. The weather was great and I needed to take a few photos.
John had never been to Harbor Light, but I've found myself here three times in the last few months. The first time was for The World's Best Of section focusing on top businesses in Reedsport. I took Autumn and I had the fish and chips that day and she had the turkey avocado salad. She gave me a piece of the smoked turkey (they smoke all their own meats at Harbor Light) and it was fabulous.
We went back later and I had the beef, elk lasagna. It had wonderful flavor, but it is cooked in a ramekin-style dish and had a little too much liquid for my taste. I guess I'm more of a traditional lasagna guy where you can cut out a section and put it on a plate. Like I said, great flavor, just not what I was expecting.
With John on Monday, I knew I wanted a sandwich of some kind, so I narrowed by choices down the to tri-tip sandwich and the elk burger. When John decided to order the pulled pork sandwich, I got to go with my first choice.
After we had ordered, our server brought back a coffee cup full of napkins and told John, "You're going to need these for the pulled pork."
OK, he did need a few.
John has had the pulled pork at the Coos Bay area barbecue places and at a couple of our lunch spots and said Harbor Light compares with the best of them.
Even if you haven't been to Harbor Light, you probably would recognize the restaurant, it's the log cabin-style building at the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and State Highway 38 in Reedsport. If the front parking area is full, there are several more parking spots behind the restaurant. They are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.