Other than capturing, spawning and raising fall Chinook salmon one of the major goals of the Salmon Trout Enhancement Program is the education of our younger generations on the life cycle of salmon, their habitat needs and the importance of healthy salmon populations to Oregon’s economy.
On Wednesday, May 1, Reedsport elementary school students will attend an educational field trip to the Gardiner – Reedsport - Winchester Bay STEP hatchery in Gardiner. They will view young salmon and trout in rearing tanks and lend a hand helping to feed the fish. STEP volunteers will be present to explain the working of the hatchery in a way the students can understand and why STEP salmon are important to the local community. ODFW fisheries biologists will also be present for a “show & tell” of the salmon life cycles.
The field trip is scheduled to arrive at the hatchery at 8:15 am; Monday May, 1st. The students are scheduled to be at the hatchery for several hours.
The field trip is supported by the Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay STEP Program, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Reedsport schools.
For information about the STEP program please contact Rick Rockholt; 541-613-0589 or umpqua.rock@charter.net