We cannot yet declare apple cider vinegar to be a miracle cure. However, according to WebMD.com, it has a long history as a home remedy used to treat everything from a sore throat to varicose veins.
Here are a few of the ways that ACV may work well for you to treat everyday issues, just like it has for so many of my readers and others.
SEND DANDRUFF PACKING: Forget all the pricy salon sprays that promise to destroy the fungus that grows on your scalp. Make your own dandruff treatment at home that will banish dandruff and leave your hair silky and shiny -- for only pennies per spray. Mix equal parts ACV and water in a spray bottle.
To use: Shampoo with your cheap shampoo of choice. Rinse. And towel dry. Then spray this ACV dilution onto your hair and work it through to the scalp. Let it sit for 15 minutes. Rinse. Do this twice a week, and in no time, you'll send embarrassing dandruff away forever. For routine maintenance, use ACV as a conditioner, which follows.
HEALTHY, SHINY HAIR: Mixing 4 parts water to 1 part ACV results in a very effective hair conditioner that will leave your hair soft and shiny. Shampoo. Rinse. And then pour about 1 cup of this mixture over your hair and rinse it out. Prepare to be amazed.
SORE THROAT SOOTHER: At the first sign of a sore throat, pull out three pantry ingredients to make a powerful elixir that will help soothe the discomfort and break up mucous and sinus congestion. Mix 1 teaspoon ACV, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper and 3 teaspoons honey in a glass of warm water.
Sip this concoction gradually one to three times a day. Note: This is not a substitute for physician-prescribed medication.
NO MORE STINKY FEET: Persistent stinky foot odor is not necessarily a hygiene problem but rather one caused by a fungus that may have managed to live unnoticed on the bottom of feet, under toenails or even between toes.
A daily shower is not likely to alleviate the problem, but this will: Soak your feet in a container of hot water to which you have added 4 cups ACV and 1 1/2 cups baking soda. Mix well, and soak your feet in it for or at least 10 minutes. Dry them, and then enjoy clean, soft feet that should also smell clean and fresh. Any lingering smell of vinegar will quickly dissipate on its own.
ALLEVIATE HEARTBURN: It seems counterintuitive to combat stomach acid with acidic vinegar, but stay with me here. One tablespoon of enzyme-rich ACV in a cup of water or tea taken right before a meal alleviates the symptoms of heartburn for many. If you hate the taste, adding a tablespoon of honey will help this medicine go down.
SKINCARE ASTRINGENT: Apple cider vinegar will do wonders for your skin -- even alleviate acne -- for pennies, not dollars. If you have sensitive skin, dilute ACV with water. For other skin types, ACV is most effective used straight up as an all-natural astringent: Mix up a dilution of 50-50 ACV and water. Spray this on your clean face, or apply with a washcloth or cotton balls. Do not rinse.
QUICKLY HEAL SUNBURN: Acidic ACV on a sunburn? You bet, and you'll be amazed at the result. Here's the routine: Following an unfortunate sunburn, draw a bath and add 1 or 2 tablespoons ACV to the tub. After soaking for 10 minutes, the ACV will have helped restore your skin's pH levels, and your skin will feel cool and super soothed.
WHITEN TEETH: To make an effective whitening mouthwash, mix 1 teaspoon ACV with a cup of water. Swish this around your mouth and either spit it out or go ahead and swallow. It's good for you.