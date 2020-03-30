Edna Harris
January 01 - March 08, 2020
Edna will be remembered fondly by her family and friends as a loving, self-sacrificing, loyal, kind-hearted woman. For years she lovingly cared for her family, starting with her siblings, then to her own four children, who blessed her with 12 grandchildren to watch over and then 23 great-grandkids and 12 great-great grandkids and another on the way. She loved reading in her Bible daily, and sharing her faith with others.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, embroidery, flowers, plants, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed but always in our hearts and minds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In