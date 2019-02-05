BANDON — "KLAMATH", a stunning film by Oregon cinematographer Aaron Moffatt in association with Ancient Forest National Park.Org, will be shown at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW. The film will be followed by discussion with Ann Schmierer, director of Wild Rivers Land Trust. Everyone is welcome.
"KLAMATH" the film, has been described as "serene, emotive, beautiful, inspiring and educational." Hidden in the depths of the Klamath-Siskiyou mountains is a world few have seen. It is known as the Galapagos of North America, and it is home to one of the world's last and most diverse ancient coniferous forests, and a region recognized by the World Wildlife Fund as one of Earth's 200 "Most outstanding and representative areas of biodiversity" This film is a window into that world.
"One Wondrous World" is the 2019 theme for the Bandon Library's educational and cultural events, with a focus on the well being of the Earth. This year's focus was kicked off with an outstanding event co-sponsored by Wild Rivers Land Trust, Shoreline Education for Awareness and Bandon Library: "Turn the Tide on Climate Change: Strategies that make a Difference," presented by Ann Schmierer of WRLT. The informative hour highlighted affects on the Oregon Coast and was followed by engaging discussion.
In the coming months the library will present events with Coquille Watershed, Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, South Slough Estuary, Brenda Brainard and many more. The library will also co-sponsor an offering of events at the second-annual Earth Day on April 20 at the library. These include a guided inter-tidal walk, a presentation on kelp and another on rocky shore ecology.
Check in at Bandon Public Library for current events, follow them on Facebook, or visit www.coastlinelibrarynetwork.org and click on Bandon Library which will redirect to the library Facebook page with a list of upcoming events.