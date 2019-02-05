BANDON — The Bandon Library Art Gallery welcomes back Paula Reis, Crystal Landucci and Veneita Stender, whose work celebrates the natural world so beautifully, with Earthly Delights IV: Art of the Natural World. The exhibit will be up through March 31 and is available for viewing during regular library hours.
There will be an artists' reception from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Bandon Library's Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW. The public is welcome and refreshments will be served.
Reis continues her exploration of her garden through macro photography. In these stunning images, her bold, effulgent blooms offer up their secrets — usually reserved for butterflies and hummingbirds — in startling bursts of color. At this proximity, one can trace the delicate veins in each petal, see the dusty pollen clinging to the stamen.
Landucci's necklaces and earrings are always a delight. Using feathers, charms, beads, hand-forged metals and whatever else inspires her in the moment, she puts together three-dimensional collages of whimsy and playfulness in the form of wearable art. This year she introduces tassels into the mix, adding splashes of color and a new texture. Her jewelry is always fun to wear.
For fine silversmith work, look no further than Stender, who works her materials with great sensitivity and skill. Using semi-precious as well as found stones in simple but elegant designs, she creates small, unique sculptures. She shapes and cuts the stone, forges and fabricates the metal, and reaches for a synergetic connection, where the energy of the stone communicates with the energy of the wearer, creating an experience beyond the merely aesthetic.