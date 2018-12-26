COOS COUNTY — Unsuccessful re-testing of meat quality will likely cause another delay for Oregon’s Dungeness crab season and push its opening to Jan. 15.

According to an industry notice by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, recent extreme weather conditions have prevented officials in Washington from conducting another test to see if crab have filled up with more meat.

Crab Opener Boats float loaded with pots Wednesday at Charleston Marina as commercial fisherman wait for word on the opening of Dungeness crab season on t…

If the season is to open by the end of the year as previously stated, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials will have to test and gather results by Dec. 28.

Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission’s executive director Hugh Link said the meat recovery rate needed to open the season must be at minimum 23 percent. The rate measures how much meat is inside the crab to ensure the highest quality of product and amount is available.

“The last test was just a little short,” Link said. “We were about 2/10 of a percent too low so we held them in for a little while longer.”

The Long Beach area off the Washington coast is the location where officials are scheduled to re-test crab Thursday. Previous results showed low meat yields for multiple areas off the Oregon, Washington and California coast prompting the initial season delay.

“Our fishermen have gone all December without a paycheck so it’d be nice for them to begin working as soon as possible,” Link said.

Crab Opener Tyler Bird talks to a passer by as he readies gear Wednesday for his family owned boat Kay Anne at Charleston Marina as commercial fisherman w…

According to a press release by ODFW, last year’s season, which was also delayed, brought in about $74 million to fisherman across the state. Oregon, Washington and California must each meet its meat recovery rate requirement in order to officially open up the crabbing season, following guidelines set by an interstate agreement.

If testing is further delayed, representative from the Tri-State committee will once more to discuss its final decision regarding the season’s opening date.