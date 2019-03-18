ROSEBURG -- The deadline to file for special district candidacy is fast approaching. Individuals who wish to file for candidacy for one of the many Board member vacancies existing on fire, school, road and other local districts must submit their forms (and $10 fee) to the Douglas County Clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. on March 21. For more information about the vacancies go to the County website or click on link: Current Election Vacancies.
Additionally, the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election is 11:59 p.m. on April 30. For those Oregon residents who are U.S. citizens and who have a valid Oregon driver’s license, permit or DMV-issued ID card, you can register on-line at the Oregon Secretary of State’s website: Register to Vote in Oregon (and select the “Register to Vote” icon). This same link can be used to check registration status or to change political parties. While you must be 18 years old to vote, individuals who are at least 16 years of age can pre-register to vote. If you do not have the needed DMV-issued license, permit or ID, you must visit the Douglas County Clerk’s office. For us to complete the voter registration process, you will need to provide either the last four digits of your social security number or a copy of a recent utility bill that contains your name and residence address.
The Douglas County Clerk’s office is located in Room 124 (ground level) of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave. in Roseburg. They are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. If you have questions, please call (541) 440-4252.