ROSEBURG - Deputies arrested a Roseburg man who unsuccessfully attempted to burglarize the Parrott House Restaurant on Saturday morning.
Shortly after 7:15 am, Deputies and Roseburg Police Department responded to an alarm call at the restaurant. When the first responding deputy arrived, a male suspect was observed hanging from a window on the second story of the Wash House Bourbon Bar. The male, 29-year-old James Alexander Daniels of Roseburg, was taken into custody without incident. Deputies determined Daniels had entered four of the buildings on the property.
Daniels was found to be in possession of stolen property, 1.2 grams of methamphetamine and a spring assisted knife. Additional evidence was located on the property.
Daniels is currently lodged at the Douglas County Jail on the following charges: Burglary in the second degree (4 counts); theft in the first degree; unlawful possession of methamphetamine; felon in possession of a restricted weapon and possession of burglary tools.
Subsequently, Roseburg Police Department arrested Daniels on burglary charges from a previous case.
Noxious Weed Advisory Board meeting
ROSEBURG -- The next Douglas County Noxious Weed Advisory Board meeting will take place on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at 7 a.m. at Karen’s Coffee Cup, located at 2445 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg.
The meeting agenda can be found on our website at: www.co.douglas.or.us.
Culvert to be replaced
ROSEBURG – Douglas County Public Works Department (DCPW) will be working on a culvert replacement project on Old Highway 99 South (County Road #400) between milepost 20 and 21 starting on Tuesday, Nov. 13 and continuing through Friday, Nov.16.
DCPW will perform the replacement work daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., depending upon weather and materials availability. During the replacement work, traffic will be controlled by flaggers. DCPW has installed warning signs and delineators to notify the traveling public of the upcoming road construction.
Safety is always a priority for the traveling public and we are asking motorists to use caution as they travel in the area, expect delays and to seek alternate routes whenever possible. Please follow and obey all posted signs, warnings and flagging instructions.
For more information, please contact Douglas County Public Works Department at (541) 440-4208.
Parks Advisory Board meets Nov. 15
ROSEBURG -- The next meeting of the Douglas County Parks Advisory Board will be held on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. in Room 216 of the Douglas County Courthouse, located at 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
The agenda meeting packet can be found on our website at http://www.co.douglas.or.us/parks/minutes.asp