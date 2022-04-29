A convicted killer, who was sentenced to life in prison for a vicious Douglas County murder, was released from prison recently after Gov. Kate Brown granted clemency.
Kyle Hedquist, who was convicted of killing Nikki Thrasher in 1994, walked out of prison a free man despite the opposition of Douglas County District Attorney Richard Wesenberg and Sheriff John Hanlin.
He was also released before Thrasher’s family was notified of Brown’s decision.
Hedquist was convicted of murdering Thrasher because she knew Hedquist had stolen items, and he was afraid she would turn him in. Hedquist show Thrasher and left her body on the side of a rural road.
He was arrested, tried and convicted by a Douglas County jury, and received a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
But that sentence came to an end wen Brown granted Hedquist clemency, and he was released from prison. Douglas County refused to allow Hedquist to return to the county, so he was released in Marion County.
The clemency was part of a program Brown is pursuing to release people from prison, especially those convicted as juveniles and those who have served significant portions of their sentences. Brown also considered granting clemency to Raymond Perkins, who was convicted of murdering and raping Judith Elman on Whiskey Run Beach in Bandon.
Sheriff Hanlin decried the governor’s decision, saying it diminishes justice and does not make the state safer.
“I am absolutely opposed to the governor granting executive clemency to Kyle Hedquist. Kyle Hedquist conducted a very calculated, cold blooded execution style murder after realizing his victim, Nikki Thrasher, might have accidentally learned he was involved in a rash of burglaries,” Hanlin said. “Under his own admission, Hedquist said he killed Ms. Thrasher to eliminate the possibility of her turning him into the police. He then dumped her body alongside a remote logging road. The executive clemency granted by Governor Brown in this case is shocking and irresponsible. Governor Brown granted clemency despite compelling arguments and letters of opposition from Douglas County District Attorney Richard Wesenberg, Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson and Marion County Sheriff Joe Kast.
“In my opinion, Governor Brown’s decision to grant clemency to Hedquist demonstrates complete disregard for the safety of our community and the community into which he has been released. More shockingly, it deliberately rejects and diminishes the justice delivered in the name of Ms. Thrasher, her family and friends.”
