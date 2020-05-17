DOUGLAS COUNTY COVID-19 RESPONSE TEAM
CASE & DAILY LOCAL UPDATE
(Douglas County, Ore.) Sunny days are upon us and we know with the increased access to parks and recreation
areas in Douglas County, as well as in Oregon, that residents and visitors are anxious to get back outdoors. Just a reminder
that as parts of Oregon begin the Governor’s Phase One Reopening process, some Oregon State Parks are now open for
limited day-use. But, all overnight camping in Oregon State Parks remains temporarily closed. Before visiting a state
park, check out the park map to see the status of all Oregon State Parks and available services and facilities, including
hours of operation. In Douglas County, our parks have been open since May 1, 2020 for day-use and our RV Parks are
open for limited use with self-contained units. Click here for the current guidelines for Douglas County Parks.
Park visitors should come prepared and follow these guidelines to keep themselves, their families and others safe:
Stay home if you’re sick.
If visiting, stay local and close to home, meaning less than 50 miles.
Only visit with members of your own household.
Bring all supplies with you — food, water, hand cleanser, soap, towels, garbage bags, toilet paper, etc.
Reminder: Do not overcrowd a park. If a park is already crowded, leave and come back at another time. If there’s space at
the park, visitors need to visit with care:
Stay at least 6 feet away from people who aren’t from your household. More is better.
Cover your cough with a tissue (then throw it away), or cough on the inside of your elbow.
Leave no trace: Pack out everything you bring with you.
Stick to low-risk activities to reduce stress on local emergency response and health care systems.
Keep your visit short. Restrooms and other buildings may be closed.
Watch for signs at the park for more information.
Douglas County COVID-19 Test Results
It is Sunday, May 17, 2020 and as of 12:00 pm today, there are NO new cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County. The
total number of positive tests in Douglas County remains at 25. We want to reiterate that there was an error on the OHA
website reporting cases in Douglas County on Friday, May 15, as such there was not a new case on that day. We are
currently working with staff at OHA to get the case count corrected. Douglas County has 25 cases as of Sunday, May 17,
2020. Testing continues, as DPHN has been holding 2-3 clinics a week and hospitals, urgent cares and clinics continue to
test. Additional testing technologies such as the Abbot ID Now machine, available locally, have also shortened the wait
time for results. Twenty-five people have tested positive in the county and twenty-three of those twenty-five have
recovered. DPHN defines recovery as an end to all symptoms after a positive test for COVID-19.
Here are the current numbers for Douglas County:
New Cases
as of 12:00 pm
May 17, 2020
Total
Confirmed
Cases
Total
Recovered
Cases
(of those that tested
positive)
Total
COVID-19
deaths
Total
Currently
Hospitalized
(of those that tested
positive)
Total
Negative
Test Result
Total
Presumptive
Cases
0 25 23 0 1 1768 0
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has expanded their reporting for COVID-19 case management and will now include
presumptive COVID-19 cases. DPHN will also be reporting presumptive cases and will use the OHA’s definition of
presumptive as having had close contact with a known, confirmed COVID-19 case, showing symptoms and not yet having
a positive nasal swab/PCR test for COVID-19. DPHN continues their epidemiologic investigations, identifying
individuals who may have had close contact with individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19, advising and
supporting quarantine. The majority of the individuals who have tested positive earlier have now recovered.
Get Tested & Testing Clinics
If you are having symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, diarrhea,
sore throat or decreased sense of smell and taste, talk to your health care provider about being tested for COVID-19. The
first drive thru testing site was piloted in the county on March 17, 2020, there have been 491 people tested in the drive
through clinics alone, additional testing continues in hospitals, urgent cares and clinics simultaneously. The drive through
clinics are led by DPHN, in conjunction with partner agencies including; Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team,
Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Public Works, local
volunteers and local health professionals.
Oregon COVID-19 Case Update
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus. The Oregon
Health Authority is also releasing the daily situation status report, which is produced jointly with Oregon Office of
Emergency Management. It details the overall picture of the COVID-19 outbreak within the state and the response across
government agencies. Read more here about the daily situation status report.
DCCRT Partner Spotlight: Douglas Public Health Network: COVID-19 Response (Part III of III)
Douglas Public Health Network (DPHN) is at the heart of Douglas County’s COVID-19 efforts, and its staff has been
working tirelessly to protect residents’ health and keep the County on the cutting edge of responsiveness to the pandemic.
DPHN took a proactive and transparent approach to battling the virus from the get-go, setting up a COVID-19 hotline and
launching “Facebook Lives” with Public Health Administrator Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer to provide information and answer
community members’ questions in real time. Led by DPHN, the County was one of the first in Oregon to offer drivethrough
testing, Dannenhoffer and Dr. Jason Gray, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Medical Center, did a dry-run of the
operation themselves to make sure everything worked and was safe before opening it up to the public.
DPHN Executive Director Teresa Mutschler said drive-through flu vaccination clinics performed in recent years paved the
way for the COVID-19 testing station. “Through the emergency preparedness and response program, we’ve done
exercises with all of our emergency partners and medical partners, doing drive-through flu vaccination clinics to practice
for just this sort of event,” she said.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) has also been a main focus of DPHN, which has been managing the local PPE
inventory and making sure it gets to where it is most needed. DPHN has also been distributing hand-sewn cloth masks
donated by community volunteers. Mutschler said DPHN’s effectiveness has been in large part due to its partnerships and
cooperation from the community. “Everything we’re doing over here, we really have huge support from volunteers and
from other organizations,” she said.
Another of DPHN’s key functions during COVID-19 is contact tracing, or the process of finding out whom COVID-19
patients have been in contact with in order to alert those individuals they are at risk. The goal is to interrupt the chain of
transmission by having those individuals self-isolate in order to prevent further spread. Dannenhoffer said contact-tracing
efforts have been ramping up recently – the ability to contact-trace 95 percent of new COVID cases within 24 hours is one
of the state’s requirements for Phase 1 reopening. DPHN’s COVID-19 hotline has fielded more than 1,500 calls,
Rutledge said. In the beginning, most callers had questions about symptoms and testing. Recently, callers have asked
about Oregon’s reopening and what restrictions will be in place. While DPHN has provided many core functions during
the pandemic, the local COVID-19 response as whole is a countywide effort coordinated by the Douglas County COVID-
19 Response Team and its 14 partner agencies. Mutschler serves as co-incident commander of the team.
“As difficult as this pandemic has been on all of us individually, organizationally and community-wide, it has been
rewarding to be part of such an incredible team and to have the depth and scope of support we’ve had from local
partners,” she said. “Our response would have looked fundamentally different if we hadn’t had those key elements.”
State Encourages Business Owners to Apply for Paycheck Protection Loans
There is still funding available through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and the state is encouraging
Oregon business owners to apply for the forgivable loans, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.
“Any Oregon business impacted by COVID-19 that has under 500 employees – including sole proprietors – may be
eligible for this unique, short-term program,” said Linda Navarro, CEO of the Oregon Bankers Association. “Spread the
word that there are still funds available – funds we want to get into the hands of Oregonians.”
The Governor’s office said that roughly 55,000 Oregon businesses have received more than $7 billion in loans through the
PPP. The loan program, run by the Small Business Administration (SBA), was authorized by the federal CARES Act.
Business owners can apply through their local banks or credit unions. More information about the program is available on
the SBA’s website. Here are lists of Oregon banks and credit unions participating in the Paycheck Protection Program.
The state has developed a COVID-19 Small Business Navigator website to help business owners keep track of the various
resources and funding opportunities available to them. The site has sections on financial assistance, workforce assistance
and reopening guidelines. Business owners can also call (833) 604-0880 for assistance.
Stay Informed with the Accurate Information
Your Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Douglas County Public Health Officer, Dr. Robert Dannenhoffer and the
Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team have been working hard to cooperatively provide accurate and timely
information to Douglas County residents since March 8, 2020. If you have questions about resources available, call the
COVID-19 hotline, staffed by local volunteers at (541) 464-6550 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week. Stay up to
date on COVID-19 in Douglas County on the DPHN website at www.douglaspublichealthnetwork.org. Find additional
information on state or federal COVID-19 response from the following websites: Douglas County Government, Oregon
Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control, and by calling or logging onto 211Info.
