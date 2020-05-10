DOUGLAS COUNTY COVID-19 RESPONSE TEAM - DAILY LOCAL UPDATE - MAY 10, 2020 (PHOTO)
DOUGLAS COUNTY COVID-19 RESPONSE TEAM - DAILY LOCAL UPDATE
JOINT INFORMATION CENTER PRESS RELEASE - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - May 10, 2020
Our Daily Local COVID-19 Updates represent the coordinated effort of the 14 agencies that make up the DCCRT.
(Douglas County, Ore.) Celebrating Mom’s Today and Every Day: The modern observance of Mother's Day was first celebrated in 1908, when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. Did you know that more phone calls are made on Mother’s Day than any other day of the year? These Mom Day chats often cause phone traffic to spike by as much as 37%, but the love they send makes hearts swell well over 150%. As with most holidays that have occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mother’s Day 2020 will be celebrated a little differently. But, that doesn’t mean you have the skip the fanfare to honor our amazing Moms. There a several ways you can still honor, celebrate and tell Mom, thank you from afar, today and every day.
Cook for Mom
1.
1. Have a meal delivered, or if she lives near you, cook her a meal and drop it off outside her door.
2. Send her a food basket.
3. Have groceries delivered to her house.
4. Send your mom a card with a certificate for a meal out when restaurants are open again.
Send Mom a Gift
1.
1. Have flowers delivered to your mother’s porch.
2. Order a good book, puzzle, or craft activity for her.
3. Send Mom an electronic Mother’s Day card
4. Write Mom a poem or letter and email it to her.
Call Your Mom
1.
1. Make time to have a long, uninterrupted phone call with your mom.
2. Send her a picture of yourself with a Happy Mother’s Day sign.
Video Chat with Mom
1.
1. If possible, make a video call with your Mom.
2. Have a virtual dinner together by setting your computer on the table while you’re eating and have her set hers up at her table as well.
3. Play a game or watch a movie together over a video call.
4. Tell your mother how much she means to you in a video call.
Douglas County COVID-19 Test Results
Another good day, as there are NO new cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County. There has only been one positive case reported in the last 20 days and that case was reported as recovered before their test results were returned. Testing continues, DPHN has been holding 2-3 clinics a week and hospitals, urgent cares and clinics continue to test. Twenty-four people have tested positive in the county and twenty-two of those twenty-four have recovered. DPHN defines recovery as an end to all symptoms after a positive test for COVID-19.
Here are the current numbers for Douglas County:
New Cases
as of 12:00 pm
May 10, 2020 Total Confirmed Cases Total Recovered
Cases
(of those that tested positive) Total COVID-19
deaths Total
Currently
Hospitalized
(of those that tested positive) Total Negative Test Result Total Presumptive Cases
0 24* 22 0 1 1443 0
*confirmed cases are people who have tested positive with a PCR/nasal swab test
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has expanded their reporting for COVID-19 case management and will now include presumptive COVID-19 cases. DPHN will also be reporting presumptive cases and will use the OHA’s definition of presumptive as having had close contact with a known, confirmed COVID-19 case, showing symptoms and not yet having a positive nasal swab/PCR test for COVID-19. DPHN continues their epidemiologic investigations, identifying
individuals who may have had close contact with individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19 and advising quarantine. The majority of the individuals who have tested positive earlier have now recovered.
Get Tested & Testing Clinics
If you are having symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, diarrhea, sore throat or decreased sense of smell and taste, talk to your health care provider about being tested for COVID-19. The first drive thru testing site was piloted in the county on March 17, 2020, there have been 466 people tested in the drive through clinics alone, additional testing continues in hospitals, urgent cares and clinics simultaneously. The drive through clinics are led by DPHN, in conjunction with partner agencies including; Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team, Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Public Works, local volunteers and local health professionals.
Oregon COVID-19 Case Update
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus. The Oregon Health Authority is also releasing the daily situation status report, which is produced jointly with Oregon Office of Emergency Management. It details the overall picture of the COVID-19 outbreak within the state and the response across government agencies. Read more here about the daily situation status report.
Necessary and Routine Health Care for Children During COVID-19
We understand that health care routines have been interrupted during the pandemic, but it is important to continue your well child visits. Your primary care provider and pediatrician’s offices have more than likely instituted new safety protocols and visitation alternatives. The Oregon Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (Oregon Pediatric Society), Oregon Academy of Family Physicians (OAFP), and Children’s Health Alliance strongly encourage families to contact their doctor’s office for newborn, child, and adolescent medical and behavioral health appointments for urgent, preventive, chronic, and specialist issues. The Oregon Health Authority and physicians across the county have reported a significant decrease in child health visits and vaccinations in the last two months, and are concerned that delaying vital preventive or illness care may create problems for children in the months ahead. In addition to maintaining important well child checkups and vaccine schedules for children five and younger, OHA encourages parents to utilize telemedicine appointments with their child’s primary care provider to discuss new illnesses when possible. This could include issues such as allergies, asthma, sleep concerns, or other general health questions. Whatever the health concerns you might have for your child, we encourage you to reach out to get the care they need.
For Some Mother’s Day is Difficult
Not every Mother’s Day is a joyous occasion. For some today will be a struggle for a number of reasons. For those who have lost your mother or a child, struggled with infertility or have difficult relationships, Mother’s Day might be painful. If you are struggling today, make sure you are taking care of yourself and reach out if you need help.
Here are a few tips to help you get through the day:
• Acknowledge your feelings.
• Give yourself permission to opt out of social media or other media for the day or weekend.
• If it feels right, take time to remember and honor the person you are missing.
• Connect with a friend or family member who can provide you with the conversation you need, whether it’s recognition of your painful feelings or distraction from them.
Residents who are in crisis should call 911 or if you have behavioral health needs contact Compass Behavioral Health at (541) 900-6020.
How to Get Help Paying Your Utility Bills
Are you having trouble paying your electric bill? The Oregon Energy Fund provides money for energy assistance to organizations throughout the state to help local residents cover their bills. Oregonians can visit the Fund’s website for details and to find an organization near them.
In Douglas County, that organization is United Community Action Network (UCAN). UCAN’s website states that in addition to helping with electric bills, eligible residents can get assistance in paying their heat bills and receive a “conservation kit” to help them reduce energy usage. To reach UCAN, call (541) 672-3421.
Stay Informed with the Accurate Information
Your Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Douglas County Public Health Officer, Dr. Robert Dannenhoffer and the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team have been working hard to cooperatively provide accurate and timely information to Douglas County residents since March 8, 2020.
If you have questions about resources available, call the COVID-19 hotline, staffed by local volunteers at (541) 464-6550 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week.
Stay up to date on COVID-19 in Douglas County on the DPHN website at www.douglaspublichealthnetwork.org. Find additional information on state or federal COVID-19 response from the following websites: Douglas County Government, Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control, and by calling or logging onto 211Info.
Contact Info:
Tamara Howell, Emergency Communications & Community Engagement Specialist, Douglas County, (541)670-2804 cell/(541)957-4896 - tjhowell@co.douglas.or.us
Contact Vanessa Becker, Public Information Officer, Douglas Public Health Network, (541) 817-6552 cell /(541 440-3571 vanessa@douglaspublichealthnetwork.org
