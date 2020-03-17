Douglas County looking to fill positions
DOUGLAS COUNTY – Douglas County government is looking to fill several positions all around the area. Positions range from trades, food service, and office work. While many positions are in Roseburg, there are also some in parks and other communities. To see the full list, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/douglasor.
Clean fill dirt and soil wanted at Roseburg Landfill
ROSEBURG – Douglas County Solid Waste Division announced they are in need of clean fill dirt and soil at the Roseburg Landfill. They are accepting loads of clean fill dirt and soil totaling five yards or more. Loads must be preapproved before unloading. Dirt and soil should be free of yard debris; rocks; garbage; plastic, glass, wire, and metal; tree roots, branches, twigs, blackberry briars, poison oak leaves, and shrubs. Contact the Douglas County Solid Waste Department at 541-440-4483 for more information.
Positions open on Lakeside boards
LAKESIDE – The City of Lakeside has openings on two government groups. There are two positions available for the Budget Committee and one for the Lakeside Planning Commission. Interested parties can apply at City Hall. Applications will be accepted until March 31.
Douglas County Emergency Management collecting information on COVID-19 impact of small businesses
DOUGLAS COUNTY – Douglas County Emergency Management is collecting information from small businesses around Douglas County who may be financially suffering from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The information is being compiled and will be provided to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management in the event that Governor Brown requests assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Load Program. The EIDL can provide low-interest loans to small businesses and most private non-profits, though not government entities. For more information, visit www.sba.gov/disaster-assistance/coronavirus-covid-19. Businesses eligible for the program are asked to fill out the form at dcso.com/covid19_sba.pdf and send it to dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
