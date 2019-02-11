Fire District No. 2 board meeting
The Board of Directors of Douglas County Fire District No 2 will hold its Regular Board meeting at DCFD#2 Fire Station 655 at 6000 Garden Valley Rd., Roseburg on Tuesday, February 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Winston-Dillard Fire District 5 meeting
The Board of Directors of Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 will hold its Regular Board meeting at their fire station, 250 SE Main St., Winston, on Monday, February 18 at 5:30 p.m.
Applicants needed for the Solid Waste Advisory Committee
ROSEBURG -- The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is soliciting applications for the Solid Waste Advisory Committee.
The committee meets quarterly and reviews solid waste franchise and rate changes, reviews reports of solid waste related issues, and makes recommendations to the Board of Commissioners on matters pertaining to solid waste.
Applications are available online at www.co.douglas.or.us or in the Board of Commissioner’s office, Room 217, Douglas County Courthouse, Roseburg, Oregon or by calling 440-4201.
Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, March 8.
State advisory committee on Historic Preservation to meet
NORTH BEND – The State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation (SACHP) will meet at 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22 at the Mill Casino, 3201 Tremont St., North Bend, and consider nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The meeting is open to the public.
Friday’s meeting agenda: a presentation by the national register program coordinator, and hearings of one delisting request and three proposed nominations. Hearings will begin at 10:15 a.m. For specific hearing times, refer to the online agenda: www.oregon.gov/oprd/HCD/NATREG/Pages/nrhp_sachphome.aspx
The committee will review a delisting request for the John M. and Elizabeth Bates House in Lake Oswego. The committee will review three proposed nominations: the Roy E. and Hildur L. Amundsen House, Gresham; the Oregon Trail: La Grande to Hilgard Segment, Union County; and the Q’alya ta Kukwis shichdii me Traditional Cultural Property Historic District, Coos County.
Nominations recommended by the SACHP go to the National Park Service, which maintains the Register under the authority of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.