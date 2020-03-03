Job opening available at Reedsport School District
REEDSPORT — The Reedsport School District is accepting applications for a Head Custodian. Job qualifications include: Operate and maintain heating system (HVAC, boilers, etc.); Supervise and perform minor maintenance work, using plumbing, carpentry and electrical tools; Conduct inspections on a monthly/quarterly/annual basis as required by OSHA; Provide safety related training to staff members as required; Set up for sporting events; Requisition cleaning supplies and equipment; Landscape and maintain grounds. Applications are available at the School District offices at 100 Ranch Road, or by calling 541-271-3656.
Temporary closure of Cavitt Creek County Park from Feb. 25 to May 15
DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Parks Department announced they will be temporarily closing Cavitt Creek County Park, near Glide. The closure will be from Feb. 25 until May 15. DCPD is collaborating with its contractors to conduct a hazard tree removal project that will not allow public use of the park. Cavitt Creek County Park is a day-use-only park about seven miles south of Glide, with a baseball field and picnic area near Cavitt Creek.
K9 Axel tracks down wanted man
SUTHERLIN — Around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 26, Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies and officers from the Sutherlin Police Department went to a resident on South Avenue looking for Billy James Wells and Johnny Lee Wells. Upon arrival, Johnny fled on foot and a perimeter was set up to contain the area. Roseburg Police Department dispatched K9 Axel to search for and apprehend Johnny, who was taken into custody on a property on Driver Valley. Billy was located inside the house and taken into custody without incident. Both subjects were transported to the Douglas County Jail where Billy was lodged on two Arrest Warrants, and Johnny was lodged on an Arrest Warrant as well as charges of Escape III and Criminal Trespass.
Woman rescued near Hemlock Lake
DOUGLAS COUNTY — On Feb. 27, Douglas County dispatchers received a call from a woman who was stuck with two flat tires near Hemlock Lake, but the call died before an exact location could be determined. Deputies and Douglas County Search and Rescue were sent to the area, aided by personnel from Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division Troopers. While searching, an OSP aircraft spotted light on the ground and relayed the location to Search and Rescue. At approximately 10:30 p.m., troopers contacted the missing subject, identified as Heather Schillinger and a male companion. Schillinger had a warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody, while the male was given a ride to Roseburg. Schillinger was lodged in the Douglas County Jail.
Southwestern Small Business Development Center shines spotlight on Reedsport businesses
REEDSPORT — The Southwestern Small Business Development Center will be hosting an event to discuss the future of Reedsport businesses, March 17. The event will be at the Reedsport Community Center from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. This will be an open discussion to get the community's residents, business owners, and officials to get an idea of what different groups would like to see happen with Reedsport businesses.
