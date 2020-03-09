Friends of the Reedsport Library to host spring book sale
REEDSPORT — The Friends of the Reedsport Library will be hosting a book sale March 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and March 22 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Lower Umpqua Library There will also be a $2 bag sale Sunday. For more information, call 541-271-3500 or visit www.luld.org.
Wine tasting Friday with Chateau Nonchalant Vineyards
REEDSPORT — Mindpower Gallery will be hosting a wine tasting March 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring red and white wines from Chateau Nonchalant Vineyards of Roseburg. There will also be an open mic for poets, songwriters, and short stories. There will also be a St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl and Trivia Challenge March 14 starting 5 to 5:30 p.m. All proceeds of the pub crawl will benefit the Gardiner-Reedsport Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program. The deadline to register is before 5:30 on March 14. Pub Crawl locations are Mindpower Gallery, the Moose Lodge, Schooner Inn Cafe, Waterfront Restaurant, and Tides Inn Bar and Grill. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and raffle. For more information on the events, call 541-271-2485.
City of Reedsport looking for Wastewater Worker I
REEDSPORT — The City of Reedsport is seeing applications for a Wastewater Worker I position. Salary for the position is $2,603 to $3,446. A job description and required City application are available at City Hall, 451 Winchester Avenue, or online at cityofreedsport.org. Completed applications and resume are due by 5 p.m. March 13. The City of Reedsport is an equal opportunity employer.
Roseburg area shop destroyed by fire
ROSEBURG — A small Roseburg-area shop was destroyed by a fire on March 4. At 7:35 p.m. firefighters from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to several reports of a building on fire in the 300 block of Black Oak Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found a small shop fully involved with fire, as well as several nearby trees. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the trees and began working on the shop fire. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation. DCFD responded to the incident with 11 firefighters, three engines, one water tender, and a command unit. They were assisted by Lookingglass Fire District and Roseburg Fire Department.
Coos Bay Library offering classes in April
COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library is offering two free events in April, open to anyone in the community. On April 3, the library will host a Searching the Web With Google class for novice internet users. The class will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and will teach participants how to use the Google search engine to find information, as well as tools and methods for searching the web. On April 25, the library will be holding a class for people wanting to sharpen their Spanish conversation skills in a friendly, casual environment. The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the library's Myrtlewood Room. Beginners are welcome and, though it is not a class, they will provide prompts for conversational topics. For more information on either event, or to sign up for the Google class, call 541-269-1101 or visit the library's Reference Desk.
Klamath Falls woman rescued by Search and Rescue near Susan Creek
IDLEYLD PARK — A Klamath Falls woman was rescued, March 4, near Susan Creek Falls. Shortly after 8 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call from Corrine Compton reporting she was lost near Susan Creek. She also reported that she had lost the trail and was slipping on the side of a cliff. Douglas County Search and Rescue was dispatched and located Compton approximately 1.5 miles east of the Susan Creek walking bridge, beneath the North Umpqua Trail. Searchers extracted Compton and walked her to the highway. She was uninjured and returned to her vehicle. Compton was walking a 12-week-old blue nose pit bull, which was wearing a red harness and a purple leash. The two became separated during the hike and searchers were unable to locate the dog. Anyone who locates the dog should contact Douglas County Animal Control at 541-440-4471.
Fatal house fire reported in Oakland
OAKLAND — A house fire in Oakland claimed the life of one man, March 4. At approximately 9:18 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of South Cabin Creek Road for a home that had burned sometime during the night. Deputies, accompanied by North Douglas Fire and Ambulance, responded to the scene where the manufactured mobile home was deemed a complete loss. Human remains, believed to be the resident Allan Lundeen, were located inside the structure. The fire is not considered suspicious at this time, though the Douglas County Medical Examiner and State Fire Marshal's Office are continuing to investigate the incident. The next of kin has been notified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In