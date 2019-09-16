Burn permits for fall 2019
The City of Roseburg Fire Department will begin issuing residential burn permits beginning Oct. 1 until Oct. 31. Permits are issued for $75 for seven days; only residential yard waste may be burned with prohibited items including berry vines, paper, wood, plastics, tires, standing grass, weeds, construction material, and material from lot clearing. Burning may not be done on vacant lots or on another person's property, fires must be monitored by a competent adult at all times, and extinguished before dark. The Roseburg Fire Department reminds residents that burn barrels are never allowed inside city limits, and anyone burning trash or burning without a permit may be subject to a fine or legal action. If possible, residents are encouraged to use alternatives to burning like composting, mulching, or taking debris to the Douglas County Landfill.
REEF holding annual golf fundraiser
The 19th annual Tom Huebner Memorial golf scramble will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Forest Hills Country Club with tee time at 10 a.m. Playing in the scramble costs $35 per golfer, which also covers lunch; there will also be 50/50 and raffle tickets sold for prizes. All proceeds will go to Reedsport Education Enrichment Foundation, a booster club for academic needs in local schools. In its 19 year history, the Foundation has raised over $400,000 through fundraising efforts. Registration forms can be found at the Forest Hills Country Club pro shop, or by contacting Julie Huebner at 541-868-4172 or emailing jhuebner@fullhartinsurance.com.
Tenmile Lake recreational use advisory lifted
On Sept. 13, the Oregon Health Authority lifted the recreational use health advisory on North Tenmile Lake. Water monitoring confirmed that the levels of cyanotoxins had fallen below guidelines for human exposure; officials still advise recreational visitors to be alert for algae blooms and to use caution when playing near or in the water, especially with small children and pets. It was noted blooms can appear on lakes in any season; signs of algae blooms are a foamy or scummy layer on the water; a thick paint-like quality; a red, pea-green, or blue-green color to the water; or visible cells of algae. If any of these signs are noticed, it is recommended to avoid activities that could lead to ingesting the water, such as swimming and use of high-speed water craft.
One dead, one injured in fall near Umpqua Hot Springs
On September 8, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a 20 year old woman falling from a cliff near Umpqua Hot Springs, about 60 miles east of Roseburg. The report stated the female was injured and in need of medical assistance; they added a male companion had also fallen and appeared to be deceased.
Azrael Maujean, of Grants Pass, was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg for treatment of serious injuries; Christian Simmons, of Grants Pass, was declared deceased at the scene.
Initial reports indicate the subjects became lost in the Umpqua Hot Springs area before falling from a rock cliff, the day before the 9-1-1 call was made. Neither subject had equipment for nighttime wilderness travel.
DCSO arrests wanted fugitive
Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested Franklin Lefever, a wanted fugitive considered armed and dangerous, in Dillard on Sept. 11; Lane County Sheriff's Office initially reported a sighting of the subject. Douglas County deputies located Lefever's vehicle and made contact with a female subject before finding him in a motor home. Lefever refused to come out. but surrendered approximately 20 minutes later. The subject was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on a warrant charging him with failure to report as a sex offender and second degree criminal trespass.
Public meeting on the Elliot State Research Forest
The Oregon Department of State Lands will host a public informational meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to discuss a possible proposal to establish a research forest on the Elliott; the project would be a collaboration between DSL and Oregon State University's College of Forestry. The meeting will be located at OSU Portland, classroom 2047 at 555 SW Morrison St., Portland.