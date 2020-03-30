Douglas County Planning Commission to hold virtual meeting

ROSEBURG – The Douglas County Planning Commission will hold a teleconference meeting on March 26 at 6 p.m. The members of the commission will participate using a multi-line phone system. While the public is welcome to listen in, there will be no opportunity for public participation. For more information on how to join the meeting, email planning@co.douglas.or.us. The agenda is available at www.co.douglas.or.us.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through March 31, receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $14.99 for 30 days (available for 60 days total).

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters

Load comments