Douglas County Planning Commission to hold virtual meeting
ROSEBURG – The Douglas County Planning Commission will hold a teleconference meeting on March 26 at 6 p.m. The members of the commission will participate using a multi-line phone system. While the public is welcome to listen in, there will be no opportunity for public participation. For more information on how to join the meeting, email planning@co.douglas.or.us. The agenda is available at www.co.douglas.or.us.
