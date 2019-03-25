ROSEBURG – Douglas County Solid Waste Division has announced that they will end the storm damage wood debris fee waiver at all County Transfer Stations and at the Douglas County Landfill on Sunday, April 7.
Douglas County has been offering the temporary fee waiver as a part of the cleanup efforts from the disastrous February 2019 storm. To date they have received over 3,000 tons of wood debris from residents and contractors. Transfer stations that are not open on Sundays will end the storm damage wood debris fee waiver on the last day of operation for the week ending on Sunday, April 7.
Until April 7, Douglas County Transfer Stations and Douglas County Landfill will continue to accept the following items as a part of the storm damage wood debris fee waiver: brush, limbs, trees and structural wood waste from storm damaged buildings.
Please refer to the schedule below for days and hours of operation for the sites:
Roseburg Landfill Open Wednesday-Saturday 8 am - 4 pm
Roseburg Transfer Station Open Wednesday-Sunday 8 am - 6 pm
Elkton Transfer Station Open Wednesdays & Second Saturday 8 am - 6 pm
Reedsport Transfer Station Open Wednesday-Saturday 8 am - 6 pm
Yoncalla Transfer Station Open Thursday-Saturday (Closed Second Saturday) 8 am - 6 pm
Canyonville Transfer Station Open Wednesday-Saturday 8 am - 6 pm
Glide Transfer Station Open Wednesday-Saturday 8 am - 6 pm
Oakland Transfer Station Open Thursday-Sunday 8 am - 6 pm
Camas Valley Transfer Station Open Thursdays 9 am - 5 pm
Myrtle Creek Transfer Station Open Wednesday-Saturday 8 am - 6 pm
As a reminder: We will only be accepting storm damage wood debris for this fee waiver. Please make sure it is clean and not mixed with any other debris (i.e. No metal, concrete, mixed media, paper, drywall, plastic, lawn clippings or household refuse (trash)). The storm related wood debris fee waiver was extended to contractors who are assisting residents with their storm damage wood debris clean-up.
It is our intention that contractors not charge the property owners for a disposal fee. Again, the waiver is for disposal of storm damage wood debris only, which includes: brush, limbs, trees and structural wood waste from storm damaged buildings. No metal, concrete, mixed media, paper, drywall, plastic or household refuse (trash). Residents and contractors will be required to supply contact information upon entering the landfill and transfer stations for tracking purposes.