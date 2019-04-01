Pedestrial fatality on Highway 126E
On Thursday, March 28 at approximately 11:45 p.m. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Hwy 126E ( McKenzie Hwy) near milepost 31.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 1995 Mitsubishi Montero, operated by Randall Norris (58) of Vida, was westbound on Hwy 126E when he struck a pedestrian, Michael Juden (28) of Vida, that was walking in the roadway.
Juden sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Norris is cooperating with the investigation.
OSP was assisted by Central Lane Fire Department and ODOT.
TWO ADDITIONAL VETERAN WALK-IN DAYS COMING MAY 1
Adding Veteran Walk-in days May 1
ROSEBURG -- The Douglas County Veterans Service Office is excited to announce that beginning May 1, they will add two additional ‘Veteran Walk-In Days’ to their weekly schedule. Veteran walk-ins will now be seen on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays each week from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm. Currently, ‘Veteran Walk–in Day’ is only offered on Wednesdays.
“We believe the expanded schedule will allow us to provide better service to our clients”, commented Mary Newman-Keyes, Veterans Service Director. The additional days will offer more flexibility for Veterans, as they will be able to choose which day works best for them, and be able plan accordingly. More importantly it will decrease Veteran wait times, and they will be able to speak directly with a Veterans Service Officer (VSO). As a part of the new schedule, the VSO’s will rotate as ‘VSO of the Day’, while the other 2 VSO’s will be taking care of clients in appointments for claims and appeals.
The Douglas County Veterans Service Office, along with the continued support of the Board of Commissioners, make it priority to help and serve the greatest number of veterans possible. They want to ensure that veterans filing new claims or veterans with existing claims, but new to Douglas County, are helped more thoroughly and expeditiously. The Douglas County Veterans Service Office is located in Room 8 of the Douglas County Courthouse, at 1036 SE Douglas Ave.,Roseburg.
Recreational trails program now accepting grant applications
SALEM – Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has opened the grant cycle for the 2019 Recreational Trails Program (RTP). More than $2 million in federally-funded grants is available to construct, expand and improve public trails for motorized and non-motorized use.
Eligible applicants include local governments, park districts, state and federal agencies, Tribal governments, nonprofits and other government entities that manage public recreation trails. Nonprofits must demonstrate partnership with a land manager and be registered as a nonprofit in Oregon for at least three years prior to the application date.
Grant funds are available for construction, heavy restoration, trailhead facilities, land or easement acquisitions, safety and education, trail assessment for accessibility or maintenance, and water trails.
How to apply
To start the application process, navigate to the OPRD online grant application system: oprdgrants.org. Returning applicants should log in with their email address. New applicants must request an account via the online application system.
Interested applicants must first submit a letter of intent via oprdgrants.org by April 30. The deadline for completed grant applications is June 15.
Upcoming webinar
A grant workshop webinar that outlines the application process will be held 10 a.m. – noon April 11. To register for the webinar, email Jodi Bellefeuille, RTP grant coordinator, at jodi.bellefeuille@oregon.gov.
Materials from the webinar will be available online a few days after the session: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/GRANTS/Pages/trails_apply.aspx
More info
Additional information, including the RTP grant manual, application worksheet, and application instructions can be found online: http://www.oregon.gov/oprd/GRANTS/Pages/trails_more.aspx.
Additional questions can be directed to Jodi Bellefeuille, RTP grant coordinator, at jodi.bellefeuille@oregon.gov or 503-986-0716.
Two-month campground closure at Bullards
BANDON – The campground and overnight facilities at Bullards Beach State Park will be closed Jan. 1, 2020 – March 9, 2020 for construction on the campground’s main sewer line. All overnight facilities will be closed, including the RV dump station, but the day-use area of the park will remain open.
“Our campers know that they can usually reserve sites up to nine months in advance of their stay,” said Nick Schoeppner, park manager. “That works out to April 1 this year, so we wanted to get the word out about the closure now.”
Schoeppner says the sewer line project will modernize the system and allow for more consistent sewer operation in the campground.
Campsites and other overnight facilities are able to be reserved in advance up to nine months before the first night of stay; for example, a campsite reservation for Jan. 1, 2020 can be made as early as April 1, 2019. A reservation made for Jan. 2, 2020 can be made as early as April 2, 2019, and so on.
At Bullards Beach in 2020, the construction project will make all sites unavailable for reservation until March 10 that year. Applying the nine-month advance reservation rule, a reservation for March 10, 2020 can be made as early as July 10, 2019.
KPFF, a construction contractor based in Portland, will perform the sewer work at the park.
Find more information about the park online at oregonstateparks.org or call the state parks info center at (800) 551-6949.
Veteran's affairs advisory committe meeting
The next meeting of the Advisory Committee to the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs will be held Thursday, April 4, at Southwestern Oregon Community College, 96082 Lone Ranch Parkway, in Brookings. The previous meeting, which had been scheduled for earlier this month, was canceled due to extreme weather and road conditions.
The committee is made up of veterans appointed by the governor to provide counsel on veteran issues and represent veteran concerns across Oregon. Its nine members serve in a vital advisory role to the director and staff of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
More information can be found online at www.oregon.gov/odva/Pages/advisory.aspx or to contact the Advisory Committee, please email vaac@odva.state.or.us.