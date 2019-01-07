The Roseburg Police Department participated in focused DUII enforcement patrols throughout December thanks to a grant obtained from the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact.
During the month of December and the New Year holiday the Roseburg Police Department arrested 8 people for suspicion of driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, drugs or a combination of the two.
Grants such as this one provide our Officers with the ability to focus on problems they wouldn't necessarily be able to focus on during normal patrol.
Crash shuts down Highway 101 in Florence
On Saturday, January 5, 2019 at approximately 1:28 P.M. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a propane tank at One Stop Market, located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 192.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a maroon 1997 Ford Explorer, operated by Buzz Berry (60) of Florence, was southbound on Highway 101 when the vehicle veered off the roadway, through the fence at 85089 Highway 101, through trees/shrubs, became airborne, crashed into top of commercial propane tank at One Stop Market gas station, and came to rest in gas station parking lot.
The propane tank was ruptured and Highway 101 had to be shut down until the tank was empty. Surrounding residences and buildings were evacuated.
Highway 101 was opened at approximately 2:35 P.M.
Berry was transported to Florence Peace Health Hospital for minor injuries.
Speed and Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (alcohol/marijuana) are being investigated.
OSP was assisted by Lane County Sheriff's Office, Suislaw Valley Fire Department, Western Lane Ambulance, and ODOT.
OSP seeks help in cow elk shooting
The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for shooting and leaving a cow elk on the morning of December 27, 2018 in Douglas County.
Investigation revealed that a cow elk was shot with a high caliber rifle and left to waste in a clear-cut between Tyee Access Road and Bullock road about two miles west of the Wolf Creek Ranch.
A vehicle of interest is a compact truck occupied by two or more adult males (late teens or early 20's) which traveled from Bullock Road to Tyee Access Road that morning.
Those with information are asked to contact Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP and reference Senior Trooper Stone or Senior Trooper Weaver.
Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators
The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.
Or the Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward fund also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, and Furbearers. Cash rewards can also be awarded for the unlawful take of Game Fish and Shellfish and for Habitat Destruction.
CASH REWARDS:
* $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose
* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope
* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf
* $300 Habitat Destruction
* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl
* $100 Furbearers
* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish
How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:
TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677)
TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Reedsport residents can discuss new FEMA flood risk study
REEDSPORT - FEMA recently finished a study of Coastal Douglas County. Douglas County and the City of Reedsport are hosting an Open House on Wednesday, Jan. 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Reedsport Community Center, located at 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport, for coastal property owners and community residents to see and talk about the flood map from this study.
The evening will showcase Douglas County and the City of Reedsport’s plans to reduce coastal flood risks in an effort to build stronger and safer communities.
They will also provide information on ways to protect your family, your home, and your business from flood damage. There will be a formal presentation by FEMA at 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. (if necessary). However, coastal property owners and community residents are invited to attend the open house any time from 3 p.m – 6 p.m.
FEMA’s preliminary maps identify the areas that have a 1-percent chance of flooding in any year. This will help coastal residents and county staff find areas with a risk of serious flooding. Once the new flood maps have been adopted, they will dictate flood insurance prices for federally-backed mortgages. Information from these maps will also be used to inform hazard mitigation plans and land use and development decisions.
At the open house, coastal property owners and community residents will have the opportunity to learn about the flood mapping process and what the changes mean for them. Residents will also have the opportunity to ask questions about how the map revision will impact their property and community. Douglas County encourages people to attend the Open House.
.To avoid standing in line that day, residents can preview the map at: http://fema.maps.arcgis.com/apps/StorytellingSwipe/index.html?appid=780ade4647d84a2399fd505cd87ec32f#, ,
If you are unable to attend the open house or would like a custom map, please contact:
Douglas County Planning Department, 1036 S.E. Douglas Ave., Douglas County Courthouse - Justice Building, Room 106, Roseburg, OR 97470. Or you can phone: (541) 440-4289 or (800) 224-1619 (within Douglas County).
OSP seeks help in killing of bald eagle
OSP Fish and Wildlife Officers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating and apprehending the person or persons responsible for shooting and leaving an adult bald eagle on Nov. 16, 2018 in Douglas County.
The investigation has revealed that the eagle was shot in the neck with a small caliber rifle from Lower Cow Creek Road approximately 2 miles south of Doe Creek Road. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer red or maroon compact four door truck likely a Nissan Frontier or similar model.
Those with information are asked to contact Sr. Trooper Stone directly at (541) 817-4472 or OSP dispatch at (541) 440-3333. Those with information can remain anonymous and a cash TIP or preference point reward will be offered for information leading to a citation or arrest in the case.
COOS COUNTY
Recreational Trails meeting Jan. 18
BANDON – The Oregon Recreational Trails Advisory Council (ORTAC) will meet Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bandon Conference and Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW, Bandon. The meeting is open to the public.
The agenda includes presentations from local trail advocates and land managers about trail projects and initiatives, including updates on: Oregon State Parks’ South Coast trail projects; Oregon Coast Bike Route; Coquille Water Trail; Coos County’s Whiskey Run Trail System; Lower Rogue River Trail; Oregon Mountain Biking Coalition; the Oregon Parks and Recreation (OPRD) Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, and more.
View the agenda online: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/Trail_Programs_Services/Documents/ORTACMeetingAgenda%20Jan182018.pdf