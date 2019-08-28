Donna M. (Lewton) Russell

Aug. 11, 1929 – Aug. 14, 2019
A Celebration of Life will be held for Donna M. Russell, 90, of Coos Bay, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2175 Newmark Ave, Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary.
Donna was born on Aug. 11, 1929, the youngest of nine, to Floris Clifford Lewton and Leota (Bilslend) Lewton in Bennett, Colo. She attended Prospect Valley High School and Union College in Lincoln, Neb., attaining a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She completed her training at Porter Memorial Hospital in Denver where she met her husband Dean Russell, who was completing his pharmacy residency. They were married on Aug. 23, 1953, in Denver. She completed her Master’s in Public Health through Loma Linda University in 1983.
Dean and Donna moved to Coos Bay, Ore., in 1963. Donna worked as a nurse at MacAuley Hospital, Kaiser Hospital, Southern Coos Hospital and Bay Area Hospital.
Donna was an active participant in the Seventh Day Adventist Church, serving on the church and school boards as home and school leader and teaching community health classes.
After retirement, she enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, travel, cooking and hobbies.
Donna was proceeded in death by her brothers Elwyn, Lynn, Harold, Verle, Glenn and Elmo Lewton; sisters Zelma Young and Wava Lewton; and children Donald and Judith (Russell) Vance.
She is survived by her husband (Raymond) Dean Russell; children Frank Russell, Elwyn Russell and wife Rochelle, Deanna Brown and husband Tom, and Denise Russell; grandchildren Harold Russell, Ashley Vance, Hannah (Russell) Michels and husband Justin, and Christopher Vance; and great-grandchildren Lydia, Paige and Isaiah Michels.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Brain Tumor Society online at: www.braintumor.org or by check at: 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458.