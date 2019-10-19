Donald Eugene Wisely
October 28, 1935 - October 10, 2019
The family invites those who knew Don to honor him at an open house reception on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central Ave, Coos Bay. Please bring your memories to share at 2:00 p.m. Attendees are welcome to wear Oregon Duck green and yellow.
Donald Eugene Wisely, 83, of Coos Bay, Oregon, passed away on October 10, 2019 from surgical complications.
He was born to John and Elvera (Brown) Wisely, on October 28, 1935 in Osceola, Nebraska. Don graduated from Crater High School in Central Point, Oregon and received his degree from Idaho State University’s College of Pharmacy.
Over the years, Don lived in Juneau, Alaska, Gold Beach, Coquille, and Coos Bay, Oregon. He was a business owner of Hallmark Cards, pharmacy, and liquor store establishments. He worked at Red Cross Drug, Tiffany’s Drug, Bonney’s Rexall Drug, Coquille Valley Hospital, and numerous other pharmacies across the region. He prioritized customer service and patient care. Don retained his Oregon pharmacist license for over 55 years.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Wisely; children, Heather Baumer (Mike), Brett Wisely (Keri), Kristine Green (Jeff), Kathleen Kleindienst (Jeff); step-children, Becky Hibner, Doug Hibner (Charilene), Kathy Sue Nix; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Don was predeceased by his parents; brother, Ernest; and close friends, Tom Williams and Dick Fulwyler.
Don never participated in getting old and was active chopping wood and tending to his vegetable garden up until his surgery. He enjoyed walking his dog Bella, fishing, crabbing, clam digging, hunting, gardening, watching Oregon Ducks’ Athletics, lapidary, gold mining in Nevada, playing cards, watching The Goonies, and caring for animals and people.
Don was a man of wisdom and critical thinking. He was quiet and a man of few words, although he could engage an audience for hours with his story telling and recounting of mischievous acts. His infectious smile, contagious laugh, and generous soul will be deeply missed.