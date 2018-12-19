Trolls, haters, bullies — they're everywhere on the internet. What does it accomplish to send brazen insults across internet?
If you have spent much time on social media or the internet you have probably been insulted by a stranger or friend. News stories about the way people interact on social media can be appalling. For example, Zelda Williams, the daughter of comedian Robin Williams, quit social media after her father's death. She did this because so many strangers were making rude comments about Mr. Williams' suicide. But other bullying campaigns have ended tragically. In 2017, a 12-year-old girl in New Jersey killed herself after months of social media harassment from her classmates, despite pleas for it to stop.
Danny Wallace, an author who wrote a book on the culture of rudeness, said, "(The anonymity factor contributes to online rudeness and trolls), but the latest research says that it's actually a lack of eye contact that allows us to be particularly rude to people."
It makes sense. You don't have to see the pain in someone's face as you unleash a string of f-word laden insults over Twitter. Nor do you have to see the consequence of your action.
If you are not sure where to draw the line in making online comments, perhaps you should picture saying your comment to that person's face. How will they react? How would you react if the same thing were said to you? What will this person say to you in return? Could you carry on a conversation with that person? What will your insult accomplish?
There is a better way to handle things than insulting people on the internet.
If Taylor Swift produces an album you don't like, don't listen to it. You don't have to tell her it made your eardrums burst.
If you're angry with a politician's actions, try writing your elected officials well-thought emails and explain why you're angry. Help them understand your point of view. It would certainly accomplish more than calling them millennial-snowflake socialists or fascist-Nazi pigs on Twitter.
If someone makes a comment you don't agree with at Newsminer.com, offer a counterpoint to the argument rather than insulting the writer's intelligence.
If you don't like someone's photos on Instagram, unfollow that person. You don't have to say the person is ugly.
There is no need to be so insulting on the internet and social media. At best, your trolling is a waste of your time. Or worse, you could be causing emotional trauma.
-- Fairbanks Daily News-Miner