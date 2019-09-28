WINCHESTER BAY — The Stockade Market and tackle shop was recognized as one of the best businesses in Winchester Bay in the 2019 Best of the South Coast contest.
Mo DuBois, one of the owners of Stockade Market, said it was an honor to be chosen. He said it feels good to be selected and recognized as one of the community's best businesses. He added it's a sign that they're doing something right in how they do business.
While they act as a general store and tackle shop, Stockade has been working to expand its presence as a tackle shop by stocking supplies for fishermen. DuBois said they cater largely to fishermen and holding the supplies they'll want as they head onto the water. Every year they add a little to what they provide. He added the model has been working well with lots of people commenting on the good customer service.
"We try to cater more to the local fishermen and the people who come in and camp in town," DuBois said. "We really try to provide the things the guys need while they're out there fishing. It's worked out good, you get a lot of return customers."
They're also involved in the community, being a stop during poker runs, and having items to raffle off during other events, like Art by the Bay and Kool Coastal Nights.
"Just try to stay in touch with what's going on, with what people want," DuBois said. "Not trying to do too much, just doing what we do best."