Do Planners Deserve The “Productivity Halo” Bestowed

Upon Them?

The Over-Glorification of Daily Planners

By Elli Schulz

April 24, 2020

Because of the coronavirus outbreak and social

distancing, daily schedules have changed

dramatically. The internet is blowing up with

social media influencers highlighting their new

“quarantine routine” as Americans adopt a

work-from-home lifestyle. Stuck indoors, people

struggle to stay productive, but the transition is

not always easy. Many wonder: “How do I make

the most of these extraordinary and unstructured

days?”

If you thought, “ a daily planner,” you are not alone. Millions promote daily planning as an

efficient method to manage their routine and activities. I often find myself gawking at the

intricate designs and beautiful calligraphy on planners. The pages are amazing—each entry is an

unparalleled work of art, on top of being practical.

Once, I considered enlisting in the productivity cult. I would join the 400 million (and counting)

planner devotees who announce themselves as #PlannerAddicts; I would arm myself with

high-quality stickers and multicolored pens; I would create a beautiful planner to keep me on

track.

I am not unaware of the power in writing things down. Author C.S. Lewis once wrote, “You can

make anything by writing.” The real reason why I haven’t joined the conga line of planned and

productive tomorrows is that it does more harm than good to our wellbeing. While the achiever

in me wants to fill in all the boxes and lists the planners provide, the reality is my life is not so

tidy, and trying to make it fit stresses me out. On numerous occasions, I have started daily

planning but the outcome was fruitless. I wondered: 1) If I don’t get all this done, how will I feel

about myself? 2) What if at 10 am—sharp—something comes up? 3) How will I feel about

myself if I don’t complete everything in my planner? 4) What is the point in doing this if I

already fulfill my daily tasks? 5) Wow, making a planner takes a lot of time.

Planners are easily adaptable, ranging from simple to complex artistic designs. They are

designed to assist those who lack motivation, those who get distracted frequently and those who

start filing their taxes only to end up spending hours perfecting their dog’s treehouse in

Minecraft. But will planners solve the issue of procrastination or will they make us feel guilty

about not finishing the task at hand?

Planning out how their day “should look” provides us with unrealistic expectations. Planners

don’t understand humans. They don’t have sympathy for the days we are under the weather.

They don’t grant forgiveness for our unfinished work because of our grandfather’s funeral or

friend’s birthday. They don’t understand that two p.m. is not a productive time for everyone.

Planners don’t accommodate frequent calendar changes occurring in people’s lives. They

demand perfect schedules, which require perfect days, which, we all know, is not possible.

With sections for books to read, movies to see, daily chore and holiday bucket lists (does just

getting through them count?), they take out all spontaneity and devote our lives to work. They

are a symbol showing us how we prioritize productivity over life. As John Lennon sang in

Beautiful Boy, “Life is what happens while you’re busy

making other plans.” Since when did industry, alone,

become a measure of worth? Society has come to this belief

that we are supposed to be productive every minute of every

hour of our life. But our life is not an assembly line. We are

not Oompa Loompas who spend their days in a

never-ending chocolate factory. How uneventful.

We do live in a world full of distraction, and a to-do list may offer an escape from the rabbit hole

of the internet. But downtime is not the enemy. There is immense value to unscheduled time, to

taking a walk, tuning out the world, letting the mind wander. Sticking to intense, unforgiving

schedules is not a healthy approach to life. Our creativity and inventions come from stepping

outside the lines and thinking outside the box—not from regimented over-planned days.

Yes, this time of social distancing and working from home may be out of people’s comfort zone,

but it is the best time to work on our motivation, to gain more self-discipline that we won’t need

a planner to finish our tasks. At some point, I may join the planner nation… just not today. I’m

stepping away from the altar of industry, as should others. Life doesn’t necessarily go as

expected. We need to let go, live life and get real work done.

