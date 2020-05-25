Do Planners Deserve The “Productivity Halo” Bestowed
Upon Them?
The Over-Glorification of Daily Planners
By Elli Schulz
April 24, 2020
Because of the coronavirus outbreak and social
distancing, daily schedules have changed
dramatically. The internet is blowing up with
social media influencers highlighting their new
“quarantine routine” as Americans adopt a
work-from-home lifestyle. Stuck indoors, people
struggle to stay productive, but the transition is
not always easy. Many wonder: “How do I make
the most of these extraordinary and unstructured
days?”
If you thought, “ a daily planner,” you are not alone. Millions promote daily planning as an
efficient method to manage their routine and activities. I often find myself gawking at the
intricate designs and beautiful calligraphy on planners. The pages are amazing—each entry is an
unparalleled work of art, on top of being practical.
Once, I considered enlisting in the productivity cult. I would join the 400 million (and counting)
planner devotees who announce themselves as #PlannerAddicts; I would arm myself with
high-quality stickers and multicolored pens; I would create a beautiful planner to keep me on
track.
I am not unaware of the power in writing things down. Author C.S. Lewis once wrote, “You can
make anything by writing.” The real reason why I haven’t joined the conga line of planned and
productive tomorrows is that it does more harm than good to our wellbeing. While the achiever
in me wants to fill in all the boxes and lists the planners provide, the reality is my life is not so
tidy, and trying to make it fit stresses me out. On numerous occasions, I have started daily
planning but the outcome was fruitless. I wondered: 1) If I don’t get all this done, how will I feel
about myself? 2) What if at 10 am—sharp—something comes up? 3) How will I feel about
myself if I don’t complete everything in my planner? 4) What is the point in doing this if I
already fulfill my daily tasks? 5) Wow, making a planner takes a lot of time.
Planners are easily adaptable, ranging from simple to complex artistic designs. They are
designed to assist those who lack motivation, those who get distracted frequently and those who
start filing their taxes only to end up spending hours perfecting their dog’s treehouse in
Minecraft. But will planners solve the issue of procrastination or will they make us feel guilty
about not finishing the task at hand?
Planning out how their day “should look” provides us with unrealistic expectations. Planners
don’t understand humans. They don’t have sympathy for the days we are under the weather.
They don’t grant forgiveness for our unfinished work because of our grandfather’s funeral or
friend’s birthday. They don’t understand that two p.m. is not a productive time for everyone.
Planners don’t accommodate frequent calendar changes occurring in people’s lives. They
demand perfect schedules, which require perfect days, which, we all know, is not possible.
With sections for books to read, movies to see, daily chore and holiday bucket lists (does just
getting through them count?), they take out all spontaneity and devote our lives to work. They
are a symbol showing us how we prioritize productivity over life. As John Lennon sang in
Beautiful Boy, “Life is what happens while you’re busy
making other plans.” Since when did industry, alone,
become a measure of worth? Society has come to this belief
that we are supposed to be productive every minute of every
hour of our life. But our life is not an assembly line. We are
not Oompa Loompas who spend their days in a
never-ending chocolate factory. How uneventful.
We do live in a world full of distraction, and a to-do list may offer an escape from the rabbit hole
of the internet. But downtime is not the enemy. There is immense value to unscheduled time, to
taking a walk, tuning out the world, letting the mind wander. Sticking to intense, unforgiving
schedules is not a healthy approach to life. Our creativity and inventions come from stepping
outside the lines and thinking outside the box—not from regimented over-planned days.
Yes, this time of social distancing and working from home may be out of people’s comfort zone,
but it is the best time to work on our motivation, to gain more self-discipline that we won’t need
a planner to finish our tasks. At some point, I may join the planner nation… just not today. I’m
stepping away from the altar of industry, as should others. Life doesn’t necessarily go as
expected. We need to let go, live life and get real work done.
