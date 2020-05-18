Bandon School District has scheduled a special work session to discuss this topic on Thursday, May 28 at 5:30 pm. Due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 state-wide restrictions, and in keeping with the efforts of social distancing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus/COVID-19, the meeting of the Bandon School District School Board will be conducted virtually, rather than in person. If you are a member of the community and wish to provide public comment, please email your comments to dardiana@bandon.k12.or.us ahead of the meeting and your comments will be part of the public record.
This meeting will be broadcast via Facebook Live.
