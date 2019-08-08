Diana Lynn PounCey Kirk - 62, passed away on July 30, 2019 in her home, with family at her bedside.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and devoted friend to many.
She is survived by her husband, Jack, daughters; Peggy Newton and Cindy Doss, grandchildren; her father,
brothers, sisters and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Eva, and her husband John.
A memorial service honoring Diana will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to South Coast Hospice or The American Cancer Society.