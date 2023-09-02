ODNRA
Coos County Sheriff’s Office

On August 31st, 2023, at 9:30 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a lost woman in a non-motorized portion of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area near the trailhead at Eel Creek Campground.

Deputy M.R. Smith immediately responded to the trailhead and set out on foot, hiking into the sand. Dispatch provided Deputy M.R. Smith with GPS coordinates of the woman’s location.  Deputy M.R. Smith walked for just over a mile into the sand, where he located the tired woman but otherwise in good spirits.

