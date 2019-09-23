COQUILLE -- I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry.
OK, that's one for each week since I've not written a story for this section.
In my defense, I was off for two of those weeks.
If I was a better planner, I would have stuff ready for those weeks, so it wouldn't look like I ever took a week off. But, I'm not.
So sports editor John Gunther and I were back at it on Monday (fighting our schedules all the way) and took the short trip to Coquille to go to Denny's Pizza.
Having had pizza twice in the last several days, I was hoping to stay away from another pie.
Luckily for me, Denny's has several lunch specials that don't include pizza.
And John didn't seem to be adverse to the idea, so we tried a couple of the specials.
John ordered the calzone with pepperoni and sausage. The lunch special is $7.50 and comes with a salad or mojos (add $.50) and a drink. He decided on the mojos.
"I've always liked Denny's sauce," he said. So the calzone was a natural choice for him.
Later on, he'd tell me that he thought Denny's had the best mojos on the coast.
If he hadn't ordered the calzone, I was going to. But I also had another selection just in case.
The item that stood out to me was their taco special, which came with beef or chicken and had the salad and a drink. I also decided on the mojos instead of the salad.
For those of you trying to count my carbs for me ... stop it. Mondays don't count.
So I ordered the chicken tacos. I know, go to a pizza place and get tacos. The irony is not lost on me.
What I didn't expect was really good chicken tacos.
The chicken was done well and seasoned nicely and the tacos come on a nice flour tortilla, with cheese, lettuce and tomato. The salsa is served on the side.
I was quite impressed.
John said his calzone was the perfect size for a one-person lunch special.
So for $16 we both got a very nice meal.
Here's my challenge for you: The walls at Denny's are covered with historic photos of logging, ships, bridges and downtown Coquille. Find the two pictures of the train trestle that were taken on the same day.
Hint: The two pictures don't look the same. You'll understand when you find them.