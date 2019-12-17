Billie M. Smith - 89, of Langlois, passed away Dec. 10, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under pending the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Charles J. Moore - 88, of Bandon, passed away Dec. 11, 2019, at Bandon. Arrangements are under pending the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Charles Ibsen - 77, of Bandon, passed away Dec. 12, 2019, at Bandon. Arrangements are under pending the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.