ROSEBURG – The Douglas County annual Veterans Day parade is scheduled to take place in downtown Roseburg on Sunday, Nov. 11, starting at 11 a.m. The Douglas County Veterans Day Parade is held every year in Roseburg on Veterans Day. It is the second largest Veterans Day Parade in Oregon and it has been the largest on several occasions. This year the Grand Marshals will be representatives from Aviation & Support. The theme is “Keeping Branches of Our Military Moving.”
Parade entry application deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 31 by 5 p.m. Entries received after this date will not be judged. Late entries will be added to the parade line up in order received. Applications are available online at the link below and must be mailed to:
Veterans Day Parade Committee; PO Box 1124; Roseburg, Oregon 97470
Application: http://www.co.douglas.or.us/veterans/docs/2018_Parade_Application.pdf
For more information about the parade contact the Veteran’s Day Parade Committee at (541) 643-8483.