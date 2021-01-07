In case you’re wondering, birds that die flying into windows are still technically Oregon State property: since you didn’t legally hunt the animal, you cannot keep the carcass without a special use permit. Instead, carefully dispose of the body where other animals can’t get to it (to reduce possibility of spreading disease).
