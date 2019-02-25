11/28 @ Catlin Gabel;W;70-45
12/6 vs. Corbett;W;62-35
12/7 @ Columbia Christian;L;56-70
12/8 @ City Christian;W;78-55
12/11 @ Seaside;L;32-70
12/20 vs. Knappa;W;70-50
12/21 vs. Horizon Christian;W;54-33
12/22 vs. Santiam Christian;W;59-47
12/27 @ Phoenix;W;58-33
12/28 vs. Crater;L;58-62
12/29 vs. Westside Christian;W;67-45
1/3 vs. Cascade Christian;W;68-41
1/4 @ Portland Adventist;W;56-51
1/5 vs. Horizon Christian;L;46-55
1/8 vs. Salem Academy;W;57-53
1/11 @ Blanchet Catholic;W;62-39
1/15 vs. Scio;W;73-40
1/18 @ Amity;W;85-61
1/21 vs. Toledo;W;61-50
1/22 @ Yamhill-Carlton;W;93-36
1/25 @ Salem Academy;W;66-55
1/29 vs. Blanchet Catholic;W;68-43
2/1 @ Scio;W;59-37
2/6 vs. Amity;L;64-70
2/8 vs. Yamhill-Carlton;W;100-48
2/16 vs. Amity;W;53-43
2/22 vs. Creswell;W;75-48