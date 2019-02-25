11/28 @ Catlin Gabel;W;70-45

12/6 vs. Corbett;W;62-35

12/7 @ Columbia Christian;L;56-70

12/8 @ City Christian;W;78-55

12/11 @ Seaside;L;32-70

12/20 vs. Knappa;W;70-50

12/21 vs. Horizon Christian;W;54-33

12/22 vs. Santiam Christian;W;59-47

12/27 @ Phoenix;W;58-33

12/28 vs. Crater;L;58-62

12/29 vs. Westside Christian;W;67-45

1/3 vs. Cascade Christian;W;68-41

1/4 @ Portland Adventist;W;56-51

1/5 vs. Horizon Christian;L;46-55

1/8 vs. Salem Academy;W;57-53

1/11 @ Blanchet Catholic;W;62-39

1/15 vs. Scio;W;73-40

1/18 @ Amity;W;85-61

1/21 vs. Toledo;W;61-50

1/22 @ Yamhill-Carlton;W;93-36

1/25 @ Salem Academy;W;66-55

1/29 vs. Blanchet Catholic;W;68-43

2/1 @ Scio;W;59-37

2/6 vs. Amity;L;64-70

2/8 vs. Yamhill-Carlton;W;100-48

2/16 vs. Amity;W;53-43

2/22 vs. Creswell;W;75-48

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0