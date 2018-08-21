BANDON - Photographer Patricia Davidson will be this week's Meet and Greet the Artist from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Second Street Gallery, 210 Second St. SE, in Old Town.
Davidson is an award-winning outdoor photographer, specializing in landscape, commercial and editorial assignments and travel photography. Davidson has spent the last 20 years living on the beautiful Southern Oregon Coast where she developed her landscape photography skills. Currently, she and her husband live nomadically, traveling in their RV throughout the western United States. With a background in the visual arts and web development, she sets out to produce images that express her artistic vision and passion for photography, as well as her love of nature and the outdoors.
Services include fine art photography prints and canvas gallery wraps for home or office; outdoor, general, tourism and stock-and-rights managed image licensing; editorial, still photography and commercial assignments. No portrait or wedding services are offered at this time.
Davidson is available for consultation. In addition, those who wish to have Davidson speak at their camera club, art club or other organization are encouraged to contact her. For updates and monthly news, visit https://patriciadavidsonphotography.com.