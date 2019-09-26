June 3, 1960 - Sept. 9, 2019
David Verl Courtain - 59, of Madras, passed Sept. 9, 2019 at RiverBend Hospital. He went peacefully with his family members surrounding him. He had been in the hospital for two months prior to his home going and was helped by many staff members, nurses and doctors who gave him compassionate and loving care.
He will no longer be in pain or suffering. He went to be with his Lord and King. He will get to learn to paint with the greats, cook with master chefs, fish with the disciples and sing with the angels.
He was born on June 3, 1960, in Portland, to Floyd and Lanora Courtain. He attended all 12 years of school in Madras and graduated from Madras High School in 1978. After high school, he spent a year at Northwest Christian College where he became a strong Oregon Ducks fan. On July 15, 1989, he married Sandy Williams and they were soon blessed with the addition of a son, Joshua, who became the light of their lives.
David had a tender and compassionate heart for those in need and this motivated him to become involved his church, in caring for and ministering to the needs of others. He taught a Bible class and helped with church drama group. His pastimes included devouring Louis L’Amour westerns and beginner painting. He loved animals, his many friends and family. He loved to joke and bring a smile to another’s face, He had a strong faith in God and was eager to share his faith and love with everyone.
He leaves behind his wife, Sandy; son, Joshua, and his mother and father, Lanora and Floyd Courtain. He also leaves behind two brothers, Don (Debbie) Courtain; Bruce (Celeste) Courtain, and one sister, Debi Keen, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by both sets of grandparents whom he knew and loved so well.