David Scott Wilson

January 15, 1962 – August 12, 2019
At his request, no public services will be held for David S. Wilson, 57, of Myrtle Point.
David was born January 15, 1962 in Puyallup, Wash. The son of Mark and Phyllis Wilson, he passed away August 12, 2019 in Bandon.
David and his sister Kelli moved to Sumner in 1969, along with their parents. Living on a small cattle farm in the country was not his favorite way to grow up, even though the Sumner school staff voted him most likely to be a “country school principal” upon growing up.
David graduated from Marshfield High School in 1980 as an honor student with the "Good Citizen" title, as bestowed on him by the MHS staff. He received the Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in History Award and the Oregon DAR History Award. He also received the Collver-Sanders Memorial Scholarship from the Coos Bay Lions Club. He was a member of the Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC).
During the winter term of 1985, David graduated from Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts. He spent some of his collegiate years traveling with the International 4-H Youth Exchange visiting different families in Jamaica. This trip began his love of wandering, which took him to many different countries and nearly every state in the United States. This traveling also led him to numerous music concerts and movies. He finished with a collection of hundreds of recorded types of music and movies. It can be said, with certainty, that “he hummed his last tune when he breathed his last breath”.
His biggest accomplishment was helping to save the Whiteside Theatre in downtown Corvallis, where he worked as a manager after college. The effort began with a small group of people who had worked at the theater in years past. The theater was in danger of being torn down by a company that was planning to turn it into a small mall. After much hard work and dedication, the theater was ultimately preserved as a historic downtown movie and works with honor, largely in part of David’s efforts.
He struggled with Lewy Body Dementia, until his body was simply worn out and he was called to be with his sister and father.
David is survived by his mother, Phyllis of Myrtle Point; an aunt and a niece in Puyallup, Wash., an uncle in Newport, Wash. and nieces in Tacoma and Issaquah, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his sister Kelli, that passed away in a car accident Dec. 26, 1979 and his father Mark, that passed away in 2004.
His words were told to him, as were told to his sister on the day of her death … “Be thinking about you”
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com