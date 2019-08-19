COOS BAY — "This could very easily become one of my favorite pizzas on the coast."
The above statement came from sports editor John Gunther after one slice of the Motor City pizza from Darrell's Devils Food in downtown Coos Bay.
But it was not an isolated incident last week. At Umpqua Bank on U.S. 101, I was chatting with the teller who recognized me from the Cuisine pages, and I told her we had gone to Darrell's for next week's story.
"Oh, the ham and cheese croissants."
Now, John is not know for hyperbole, so his comment carries quite a bit of weight with me.
Since John and I have been to just about every pizza joint within about an hour of our office, I've gotten to know a lot about what he likes in a pie.
He's gotten to like wood fired pizzas. He likes a thicker crust and is a big fan of plenty of toppings.
Darrell's pizzas are done in a brick oven, but other than that their pizzas check off all the boxes for John.
The sign above Darrell's pizza menu says: "All pizzas are baked in our brick pizza oven and served 'Deetroit' style in a 10x10 pan. Our dough is baked fresh daily. We only make 50 pizzas a day in our micro bakery."
Chef Darrell Folck, the owner of Darrell's Devils Food, comes to us most recently from the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute where he taught in the baking and pastry program. Thus all the other wonderful goodies you see on these pages.
His culinary background goes back 25 years. If you want to see all his accomplishments, certifications and honors, a Google search comes up with a nice bio done by the Oregon Chocolate Festival.
Darrell's opened in February and already has taken over the vacant storefront next to his business at 135 Anderson Ave. in downtown Coos Bay. The plan is to add more seating within the next couple of weeks.
For those of you who have already been into Darrell's, you know this is going to be a wonderful thing. Darrell's is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The Motor City pizza is a meat lovers delight. It comes with Devils Food sausage, Olli pepperoni, meatballs, Black Forest ham, pancetta and bacon. With six types of meat, it's probably good that this is a pan-style pizza.
The pizza was wonderful. I think it's always fun to see what a chef creates when he gets to open his own establishment.
There's no lack of creativity here.
Besides the seven pizzas on the menu board (two are vegetarian), there are also half a dozen subs and sandwiches, a couple of salads, a soup of the day, and a wonderful artisan bread counter. All this, and we haven't even gotten to what most people probably go into Darrell's for — the bakery counter and the espresso bar.
I can't wait to go back and sample some of the baked goods.
Since I ordered the pizza, John decided on the Chicken Capri, which comes on a ciabatta roll. It comes with oven roasted chicken breast, hand pulled mozzarella, roma tomato, pesto sauce and red onion.
While he said he liked the sandwich, he said the real star of the lunch was the pizza.