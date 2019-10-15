BANDON — Halloween starts early with Crazy Cars & Critters at the Bandon Youth Center from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The spooky afternoon includes Trunks or Treats, games, a pet costume contest and more. Admission is free with a canned food or other donation to Bandon Feeds the Hungry.
“We’re creating something for the entire family, from kids to parents to pets,” said Neal Davis of the Greater Bandon Association, which is sponsoring the event jointly with the Youth Center. “Creating a decorated car trunk is a great family project and watching others enjoy your work is a treat.”
Families are encouraged to bring their own decorated vehicle to the event. Costumed pets are also welcome, with a prize going to the best pet outfit. There’s no cost to participate, other than a food or cash donation to Bandon Feeds the Hungry. The Bandon Rotary Club will donate a matching amount of the food collected, which benefit all local nonprofit food assistance programs.
“We appreciate Rotary's generosity,” said Davis. “It’s so important to remind kids that giving can be as fun as receiving.”
Several local businesses are participating in the festivities. Decorated cars should be in the Youth Center (101 11th St SW) parking lot by 2 p.m. Weather will determine whether games are in or outdoors.
Questions can be directed to Neal Davis at ndavisgba@gmail.com or by phone or text to 541-551-1663, or by calling the Youth Center at 541-347-8336.