WINCHESTER BAY -- Douglas County Parks Department announced they will temporarily close the Windy Cove County Park Crab/Fishing Dock in Winchester Bay from Monday, Oct. 29 thru Wednesday, Oct. 31.
The Parks Department in collaboration with Salmon Harbor Marina will be performing regular annual preventative maintenance that will not allow public use during this period of time.
The dock will reopen on Thursday, Nov. 1. The parking lot, day use area and beach area will remain open during the maintenance for public use.