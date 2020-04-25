COOS COUNTY — Coos Health & Wellness reports the 9th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Coos County. This is the first confirmed case spread through community transmission, according to a press release from CHW.
The individual in question is an employee of Shutter Creek Correctional Institution, the origin of previous cases.
"Our Public Health Division is conducting the required contact tracing to ensure we understand the full scope of the situation and take appropriate actions to ensure the safety of our community and adults in custody," the press release stated.
Listed below are important prevention steps for everyone:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
• Cover your cough or sneeze, then immediately throw any used tissues in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Coos Health & Wellness will at no point release any identifying information of a patient that is a current, or suspected, COVID-19 case.
"Please remember that it is up to us, as a community, to be the best public health stewards we can be," stated the press release.
Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19 can visit the CHW website at https://cooshealthandwellness.org/public-health/novel-coronavirus-2019-covid-19/ for the most recent guidance, or email covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us and will work to respond to your question in a timely manner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In